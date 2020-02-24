[houchin-group-blood-lender-celebrating-start-out-of-racing-period-with-social-party,-unique-blood-travel]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Houchin Local community Blood Financial institution is partnering with the Kern County Raceway for a new blood drive and social function as it kicks off a new year.

The social occasion will be held from 4-seven p.m. on Thursday at the donor middle positioned at 11515 Bolthouse Dr. Race admirers will get to fulfill drivers, get autographs, watch the race cars and trucks as nicely as love foodstuff and refreshments.

In March, Houchin will begin its Race in to Give Blood Travel. The push will operate from March 2-14 at both equally its donor centers. All those who give blood in the course of this period of time will be capable to acquire a pair of tickets for the opening evening of the Kern County Raceway on March 14.

Each donor will also be entered into a drawing for a night time in a luxurious suite for a future race at the Kern County Raceway Park.

The donor facilities are open up Monday by means of Wednesday from nine a.m. to six p.m., Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to four p.m.

“Houchin Community Blood Lender is such a important part of Bakersfield, conserving life day by day. Kern County Raceway is proud to associate with HCBB for the 2020 period and to kick off our eighth calendar year with a blood push is wonderful,” said Steve Hughes, internet marketing supervisor for the KCRP.

Hughes said Houchin’s Blood Cellular will be at the observe on opening day as effectively.

For much more data about the social party or blood travel, check out www.hcbb.com.