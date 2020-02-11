Houchin organizes its first night blood drive with dating this week

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – The Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting its first Sweetheart Date Night blood drive this week.

The event will take place from Thursday to Saturday in the two donor centers, located at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Dr. Donors who come in pairs will be able to obtain a meeting evening on the sou de Houchin as long as supplies are available.

More than 150 dates will be won on the date night tree which will be available in the two donor centers. Donors will have the chance to get dates for dinner, a movie, a concert, ice cream and more. A date will also include tickets for Dancing with the Stars.

The grand prize is tickets to see Blake Shelton in concert when he comes to Bakersfield on February 20.

Donor centers will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Blood donors must be in good health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older.

For more information, call 661-323-4222 or visit HCBB.com.