Hounslow Approves 20-Year Property Regeneration And Announces Which Estate Is First

Housing, particularly affordable and social housing, is in disarray in London.

What remains of the social housing stock is in disarray, while poor design and maintenance have led to pockets of criminal activity and deprivation.

Hounslow has a whopping 171 areas of advice, many of which have now been assigned the necessary improvements over the next 20 years after a full assessment.

In addition to renovating and improving homes, Hounslow must build 5,000 new affordable housing units by 2022 to meet its commitment, including 3,000 for social rent and 2,000 for co-ownership. In addition to these homes, Hounslow is to build 1,000 new social housing units by March 2022.

To date, 1,118 affordable housing units have been built in the borough.

At a Hounslow Council cabinet meeting in late January, “the intention to prepare” the regeneration program was approved. They also designated the Heston’s Convent Way estate as the first to be regenerated as part of the program.

At Convent Way alone, Hounslow’s council believes it can build 1,100 new homes, while the site currently only houses 440. They also want to build a community center, play areas and better connections public transportation.

The area was chosen after an audit showed that it faced increasing maintenance bills as well as concerns about harmful behaviors such as spilling flies. It was also deemed unlikely that the area would be able to meet the council’s energy efficiency targets.

The next step in the plan involves a conversation with current residents about the area and what needs to be done.

The regeneration of the area will lead to an increase in the number of social housing. All tenants and existing tenants will be offered an alternative home on the new estate.

Hounslow Councilor Councilor Steve Curran said: “I am delighted with this opportunity to create new high quality and energy efficient homes, as well as opportunities for new community and health facilities, stores, improved transport links and green and leisure spaces.

“This will allow us to take another step forward in fulfilling our housing commitment and our strategic aspirations for building more vibrant and prosperous places where people can live.”

“It is vital that residents and local communities support us in our aspirations. That’s why we put them at the heart of this process – we need to build a partnership with them to develop a program that will better meet their needs, create jobs and improve their quality of life.

“I encourage all residents of Convent Way to come forward, provide their ideas and help shape future plans for their estate.”

Councilor Lily Bath, Deputy Leader and Principal Cabinet Member for Housing and Social Inclusion said: “It is important that residents and communities understand our aspiration to breathe new life into and support our properties – we want them to get involved and get involved as much as possible.

“Our engagement with them begins now and will continue until the end – when all existing tenants are in their new homes.”

