Hounslow stabbed: first photos of the scene of a knife attack while a man is arrested

Police cordoned off Hounslow after a teenager was stabbed in a fight.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, went to the hospital Tuesday evening (February 4) with a stabbing following the fight at Kingsley Road, Lampton.

He remains in critical condition in the hospital.

Witness images show the Kingsley Road cordon.

At least one police car is parked on the scene, while detectives can be seen inside the cordon.

A cord is in place at Kingsley Road, Hounslow

(Image: @ Tia24969426)

A man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing grievous bodily harm.

Police urge motorists to avoid Kingsley Road because of the cordon.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “The police were called at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday February 4 on Kingsley Road in Hounslow following reports of a fight.

“A 19-year-old man then went to the hospital with stab wounds; he remains in critical condition.

“A crime scene is in place.

“A man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm with intent and was taken to a West London police station where he is still in detention.

“The investigations are continuing.

“If you have any information, please call the police at 101 quoting Cad 6827 / 04Feb. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously or 0800 555 111 or report online at www.met.police.uk.”

