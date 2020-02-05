Hounslow stabbing: 15-year-old boy and man arrested while fighting for life after bombing near London Underground station

Detectives confirmed that two men were arrested after being stabbed in Hounslow which left a man fighting for his life in the hospital.

Emergency services were called to Kingsley Road, Lampton at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 to report a bout.

Shortly thereafter, a 19-year-old man with a stab wound presented to a nearby hospital. He remains in critical condition.

Metropolitan police previously reported that a man had been arrested in connection with the stabbing, but police have since said that a teenager was also arrested.

A cord has been put in place at Kingsley Road, Hounslow

(Image: @ Tia24969426)

A Met spokesman said: “Two men, aged 15 and in their early 20s, were arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing serious bodily harm.

“They were taken to the West London police stations where they are currently located.”

Following the knife attack, a cordon was put in place on Kingsley Road, the road being closed between Hounslow East station and London Road.

Witnesses reported seeing two police cars in the neighborhood and about eight police officers guarding the premises.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 101 quoting the reference Cad 6827 / 04Feb. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at www.met.police.uk.

