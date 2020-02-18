[hounslow-stabbing:-first-pictures-from-scene-of-knife-assault-as-attacker-stays-on-the-operate]

We will use your e-mail address only for sending you newsletters. You should see ourPrivacy Discoverfor information of your knowledge defense legal rights Invalid E mail

Two cordons continue being in area in Hounslow town centre as detectives continue on to look into a stabbing.

The sufferer, a gentleman in his 30s, was located with stab accidents on Bell Road, Hounslow at three.55am on Tuesday (February 17).

He was treated at the scene in advance of currently being taken to clinic.

His accidents have because been explained as non lifestyle-threatening.

Subsequent the knife attack, police set up two cordons on Bell Street.





No arrests have been produced

(Image: @ddinozoza)



Aaqa Halal Meat & Grocers, on Bell Highway, is in just the first cordon, which also addresses a small spot of Grove Street.

The 2nd cordon can be viewed opposite Aaqa Halal Meat & Grocers, on the remainder of Bell Highway. That cordon seems to stretch beyond The Bell pub.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police stated: “Police were being referred to as by the London Ambulance Assistance to Bell Street, Hounslow, at three.55am on Tuesday, February 18 to a report of a stabbing.

“Officers attended.





A 30-year-previous male was stabbed

(Impression: @ddinozoza)



“A 30-yr-old person was located with stab injuries. He was dealt with at the scene just before currently being taken to healthcare facility.

“His injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening.”

Anybody with data is questioned to connect with law enforcement on 101. Alternatively get hold of Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report online listed here.

Verify crime in your spot by placing your postcode into our handy widget under:

Want much more news? Go to our homepage.

Do you have a tale? Email [email protected]