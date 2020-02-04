Hounslow stabbing live: updates as man fights for life in hospital after fight

A man fights for his life in the hospital after being stabbed in a fight in Hounslow.

Police were called to Kingsley Road, Lampton just after 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, following reports of a fight.

A 19-year-old man stabbed the hospital shortly afterwards.

He remains in critical condition, announced the metropolitan police.

20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm with intent and taken to west London police station where he remains in detention .

A crime scene is in place at Kingsley Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 101 quoting the reference Cad 6827 / 04Feb. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online here.

