[hounslow-stabbing-live:-updates-as-person-rushed-to-hospital-following-early-early-morning-knife-assault]

A person has been rushed to healthcare facility following he was stabbed in Hounslow in the early hours of the morning.

Unexpected emergency companies have been known as to Bell Road, in the town centre, at three.55am on Tuesday (February 18) to studies of a stabbing.

A 30-calendar year-previous person was located with stab accidents by police officers and paramedics.

He was treated at the scene before staying taken to medical center. His affliction at this stage is unfamiliar.

There have been no arrests.

It is comprehended a crime scene remains in position in Bell Street, with the road now closed.

Everyone with details is requested to get in touch with police on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or report on the web right here .

For updates on this developing tale you can follow our live web site underneath.

Are you at the scene? If so, e-mail [email protected]

Want a lot more news? Go to the My London homepage.