[hounslow-stabbing-sufferer-‘still-in-critical-condition’-soon-after-two-weeks-as-law-enforcement-hunt-attacker]

The target of a stabbing in Hounslow very last month is continue to in a really serious issue as law enforcement hunt down his attacker.

Officers are captivating to the public for facts following the incident on Bell Highway at 3.55am on February 18.

A 30-calendar year-outdated person was located with stab accidents and was treated at the scene in advance of becoming taken to healthcare facility, the place he stays.

No arrests have been built.





Two cordons had been put up in Bell Street following the assault

(Graphic: @ddinozoza)



A spokesperson for London Metropolitan Law enforcement explained “This was a violent assault, where the target continues to be in a critical condition.

“We think that there were being various individuals around the spot at the time of the offence using put, therefore I would urge any witnesses to appear ahead.”

Subsequent the knife attack on February 18, police set up two cordons on Bell Road.

Aaqa Halal Meat & Grocers, on Bell Road, was in just the very first cordon, which also included a modest area of Grove Street.

The next cordon was reverse Aaqa Halal Meat & Grocers, on the remainder of Bell Highway, and stretched beyond The Bell pub.

Any person with data or footage of the incident, has been asked to get in touch with 0208 246 9584, 101 quoting Cad 860/18Feb, Tweet @MetCC or call the impartial charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.