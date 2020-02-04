Hounslow stabbing: teenager in critical condition after knife attack near London Underground station

A teenager is in critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in a fight in Hounslow this evening (February 4).

Emergency services were called to Kingsley Road near East Hounslow station shortly before 7:30 p.m.

There is a crime scene at the scene and the police blocked the street from the station at London Road.

An investigation is underway and a man in his twenties has been arrested on suspicion of intentionally causing serious bodily harm.

He was taken to a West London police station where he remains in detention.

Police said a 19-year-old man was stabbed to the hospital shortly after the police called.

A spokesman said: “Police were called at 7:23 p.m. on Tuesday February 4 on Kingsley Road in Hounslow following reports of a fight.

“A 19-year-old man then went to the hospital with stab wounds; he remains in critical condition.

“A crime scene is in place.

“A man in his twenties was arrested on suspicion of causing serious bodily harm with intent and was taken to a West London police station where he is still in detention.

“The investigations are continuing.”

Members of the public were advised to avoid the area while the cord is in place – and to find alternative routes if possible.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at 101 quoting Cad 6827 / 04Feb.

Or call Crimestoppers anonymously or 0800 555 111 or report it online at www.met.police.uk.

.