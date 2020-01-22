Hounslow woman’s rat infestation is so bad she can smell them when she dies within her walls

A Hounslow resident who has spent almost a year living with rats is “anxious” and “desperate” to see the situation resolved.

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous due to the seriousness of her situation, lives on Hanworth Road, near Hounslow station.

She said that she contacted MyLondon because she “didn’t know what else to do”.

Her apartment block, Hamilton Court, which is just at the Hounslow Central end of the road, has a serious rat problem.

“It started with a serious infestation of rats in the outdoor tanks and they are now in my wall cavities and I can also hear them running above me in the roof at night,” said the resident.

Rats swarm in communal tanks

(Image: anonymous)

“It’s so bad. I came home one day and there was this horrible smell. A rat was dead and it fell behind a baseboard.”

The resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, explained that the problem has become so serious that it affects her sleep and mental health.

She said, “I can’t sleep when they run. I’m so worried about it.”

Waste escaping from the common bin area

(Image: anonymous)

The problem is not limited to this person’s apartment either.

“A neighbor said he saw rats scratching at my door,” she said. “One of them also got into my car and broke the alternator.”

A rat destroyed the resident’s car

(Image: anonymous)

The resident has had this problem since the beginning of last year and it is still ongoing.

“It’s been like this since last April, 2019,” she said.

“It was then that I first contacted my housing association, A2 Dominion, and they still haven’t resolved the problem.”

Rats even died in resident’s house

(Image: anonymous)

In response, A2 Dominion, a large group of private dwellings operating in London and the south of England, said it was trying to “resolve this situation as soon as possible”.

Dawn Wightman, Director of Housing at A2Dominion, said, “We are taking steps to resolve the issue that the residents of Hamilton Road have raised about pests. This includes making regular visits and treating common areas.

“Our most recent visits have noted harmful activity around the parking lot and reports have recommended improvements to waste disposal and drainage.

A2 Dominion said they are trying to “resolve this situation as soon as possible”

(Image: A2 Dominion)

“Our staff continues to work with residents of Hamilton Road to make these improvements.”

Wightman added that the group was in conversation with other local landowners to see if they could find a “common solution to the problem” because it is a problem “affecting a wider area than our properties Hamilton Road “.

She continued, “We are in touch with individual residents about their own situation, encouraging them to tell us how it affects them. This will allow us to meet their needs in the most appropriate way.

“We will continue to do everything we can to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”

