Hours left for residents to return home

West Coast residents have hours left to go back to the state or to search for border controls to be found in Australia.

Only health, emergency and critical personnel are allowed into the state starting from noon last night as part of a series of reforms aimed at preventing in the announcement of COVID-19 to the state.

About 17 West Australians were exposed to the new coronavirus overnight, with five cases in which the cause of the virus was discovered.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has said investigators are looking for a new border in the state of arrest. (9News)

New cases bring the state’s total to 453, with 148 surviving.

“The closure of the border is extremely painful for the public. It is intended to turn the lives of others,” WA Premier Mark McGowan told a press conference on the evening.

“We are in a state of health. The situation we find ourselves in is not something to do, but we must do wonderful things to protect our citizens.

“We don’t ask for this. We have to use it to the best of our ability.”

Mr McGowan likens the closure to Brexit.

“Brexit has taken four years and we have set boundaries in the space of a week,” Mr McGowan told reporters.

Under the new initiative, markets for people working in health and emergency services, protection, insurance, workers in all types of jobs, fisheries and goods will be exempt. real estate, in ports and freight.

Among the smaller staff are those who are separated from the Australian border. (AP)

Run-and-run workers will be allowed but make a 14-day charge at the expense of their employers.

It will also work for Westerners who have made 14-day traditions in the states after returning home.

However, these residents have only had 24 hours to live in WA since they were released from the quantine and had to isolate themselves for about 14 days.

Examples can work on charitable causes.

Dr. McGowan said anyone looking to get around the boundaries will be punished.

“The reports are coming,” he would say.

“If you have filed a petition to enter our state, there is a chance that you will be caught and charged in the end.”

Other actions include a ban on travel to Esperance Holidays on the south coast of the state and the Kimberley, a large number of Native Americans, who know the importance of COVID-19.