House arrest of Sir Howard Morrison’s daughter Donna Grant

Sir Howard Morrison’s daughter Donna Mariana Grant will spend 12 months in house arrest for defrauding a higher education provider and a Crown agency of at least $ 1.3 million.

As Justice Lang announced his sentence, there were sighs of relief, groans and tears in the public gallery.

Some of the money she illegally took was used to support the New Zealand Warriors Foundation.

Other portions were used to help Te Arawa host the Te Matatini kapa haka festival and a private training entity based in Rotorua.

Grant, a prominent Maori educator in the performing arts, pleaded guilty to four fraud charges before the Rotorua High Court in December.

His supporters filled the High Court public gallery this afternoon, including notable Maori leaders Trevor Maxwell, his uncle, and Rotorua Lakes advisor and Whānau commission agency president Ora Merepeka Raukawa-Tait .

They shared hongi and cuddles as they formed a long line to enter the court shortly before noon.

Rotorua’s attorney, Wiremu Te Are, told the group not to respond audibly to the outcome of the conviction until Grant’s friends and family went to court.

Grant used his leadership with the Te Arawa Kapa Charitable Trust, the New Zealand Warriors Foundation and the Manaakitanga Aotearoa Trust to fraudulently obtain funding from the higher education provider Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi and the Tertiary Education Commission.

Grant was also the first woman to be appointed to the Warriors rugby league club’s board of directors in 2012.

She was convicted on three counts of dishonestly using documents and one count of obtaining funding through deception.

The crime had caused “damage to the reputation and mana” of Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi, said the director general, Professor Wiremu Doherty, in a written statement from the victim.

He said there had been “damage to students, whānau, hapū, iwi and community services”.

The Higher Education Commission said the offense “unfortunately undermines public confidence in the wānanga and the wider higher education sector”.

Crown lawyer Stephen Bonnar QC told Judge Graham Lang that the Crown had admitted that Grant “did not personally benefit” from the money, and it was for the organizations she served.

However, he said the offense was “a significant breach of trust”, was premeditated and “over a significant period of time”.

He pleaded for a prison sentence.

Grant’s defense lawyer, Paul Wicks, QC, said that Grant was “extremely ashamed and deeply remorseful” for his offense for four years.

He said that “it was not a particularly sophisticated offense”.

Wicks said Grant had “a life of dedicated service to the community” and had “a large volume of letters of support”.

He said that Grant had important roles of unsupported caregivers from an early age and that she continued to be the primary caregiver for her sick mother.

“I expect this will be the first and last time that Ms. Grant finds herself in court.”

He argued that she should be sentenced to house arrest.

Judge Graham Lang said that Grant had suffered “special pressure” from the celebrity and the celebrity of his father, Sir Howard.

“In all respects, it has been a dramatic fall in grace.”

He used a four-year prison sentence starting point and said there was no aggravating factor forcing him to cheer up.

Justice Lang reduced Grant’s sentence by 12 months for his roles in his family and community, and because he felt that she was unlikely to reoffend.

He also reduced her sentence to three months for the remorse she had shown in letters, and then nine months for her guilty plea.

He then announced a final sentence of 12 months in house arrest, saying it made “absolutely no sense” to put a 61-year-old woman like her in prison.

Summary of Facts Charge 1: Dishonest Use of Documents

On September 17, 2012, the administrators of Te Arawa Kapa Charitable Trust discussed fundraising ideas after being chosen to host Te Matatini in Rotorua next year.

Grant said fundraising through the Hei Manaaki program offered by Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi could help pay for volunteer uniforms and catering.

The service provider offered Maori tourism certificates to levels 3 and 4 of the New Zealand Qualifications Authority through Hei Manaaki.

The kapa haka trust signed a contract with Awanuiārangi to provide Hei Manaaki lessons to 50 students between July 23 and November 23, 2012.

The contract was “inspired and facilitated” by Grant, the summary of the facts, and said the delivery of an 18-week course was scheduled to begin on July 23.

It was eight weeks before Grant raised the idea with the kapa haka committee.

Awanuiārangi paid two invoices by direct credit on December 4, 2012.

One was $ 64,552.12 for education and another was $ 1,552.50 for rental of educational space.

Charge 2: Dishonest use of documents

In late 2012, Grant told Awanuiārangi that she would offer a Hei Manaaki program to Te Matatini volunteers, who were invited to attend a training day on January 12, 2013.

They provided responses and were not assessed. None of the volunteers were aware of the true nature of the registration forms.

Grant then facilitated the signing of another contract between Awanuiārangi and the kapa haka trust for another Hei Manaaki course that can accommodate up to 100 students between February 11, 2013 and June 14, 2013.

On May 31, 2013, Awanuiārangi paid $ 44,084.38 to the trust for program delivery in February and March. On August 5, 2013, he paid an additional $ 87,556.47 for delivery in April, May and June.

Charge 3: Dishonest use of documents

In May 2012, Sir Owen Glenn appointed Grant as his representative on the board of directors of the Warriors Rugby Club.

She helped create the Warriors Foundation to help recruits in other areas of life if they couldn’t make the transition to professional sport.

Grant facilitated the signing of a contract with the Warriors Foundation to deliver another Hei Manaaki course with Awanuiārangi.

The Warriors Rugby Club told players and staff that they were to attend a cultural day at the University of Auckland marae on January 21, 2013.

Participants included the CEO, CFO, administrative staff and senior management. They were required to complete the registration forms before completing the assessments, but none were aware of what Awanuiārangi expected of the participants. On May 27, 2013, Awanuiārangi paid $ 83,336.02 for the animation of the Hei Manaaki course for 94 students from February to April.

On the same day, a meeting of the Warriors board of directors recorded that the Warriors Foundation was self-funded with grants, including money from Awanuiārangi.

On August 5, 2013, Awanuiārangi paid an additional $ 65,776.69 for the delivery of the course.

During a Deloitte audit of Awanuiārangi, Grant submitted falsified attendance sheets to indicate that some of these students had attended Hei Manaaki sessions.

She also contacted members and management of the Warriors Foundation and provided them with false attendance records and resource books. No one from the Warriors agreed to participate in Grant’s efforts to mislead listeners, according to the summary.

Charge 4: Obtaining by deception

Manaakitanga Aotearoa Trust was a private training entity based in Rotorua.

Between 2010 and 2014, Grant was the managing director and operational director of the charity.

Grant reported to the Higher Education Commission that 113 students had obtained either a national Maori performing arts certificate (NZQA level 4) or a Maori performing arts diploma (level 6) between 2010 and 2014.

She got a total of $ 970,278 from the commission for this, but the students were fictitious.

