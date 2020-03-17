House Democratic leaders are postponing their return to Washington indefinitely

House employees on Monday confirmed that members of the Democratic House would delay indefinitely March 23, returning to the Capitol, due to a coronavirus.

Attendees say Nancy Pelosi’s spokeswoman and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told House Democrats that his expected return will be delayed, though a firm return date has to be determined. “Hoyer is confidently saying no Monday, and he will update them about the rest of the week,” said an aide to The Hill on Monday, adding that travel concerns could affect the decision. “This is the pending domestic travel situation, too,” he said

The decision comes at a time when U.S. citizens need more action from the D.C. leadership: As the government takes appropriate measures to contain the new coronavirus and treat its victims, the economy is shaking. With 40 percent of Americans living on just one poverty line, making time is a death or living decision for people who do not share the luxury of virtually free healthcare and paid leave. offered by their representatives.

Congress, meanwhile, has already approved a $ 8.3 billion package to address most immediate health concerns, but this is already demonstrating much less funding. An economic stimulus was approved on Saturday that Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are already working to correct.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer has also raised $ 750 billion in hospital capacity expansion, strengthening Medicaid coverage and strengthening unemployment insurance for anyone who loses. their work because of the outbreak. Peter DeFazio, chairman of the Transportation and Housing Infrastructure Committee, is focusing on keeping the airlines solvent: A source told The Hill that DeFazio “spoke about making sure that any assistance to the airlines is put first. workers and that there should be conditions to ensure that attendance is not used to CEOs or share rewards. “

It is not known what effect this indefinite delay will have on his return in these efforts. All that is left to the American people is to wait for their elected representatives to be diligent enough to give them the same level of security.