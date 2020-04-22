House Democratic Party announces resolution to allow proxy voting during a pandemic

WASHINGTON — House Democrats announced Wednesday a proposed rule change allowing members to vote on their behalf. That is, some delegates are allowed to vote on behalf of colleagues who are not present. The change was proposed by Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, but faced opposition from the Republicans.

By changing the rules, voting rights can be exercised in “designated pandemic emergency”. Concerns over congressional gathering in one place due to coronavirus pandemics as many members of parliament are more than 60 years old and more vulnerable to serious illness caused by the virus Is occurring.

According to the legislative text of the resolution, members who choose to remain in the district must submit a letter to the House secretary, who designates a colleague as an agent. Members must provide accurate instructions on how the proxy will vote on their behalf, and the proxy must execute those orders accordingly.

“Members whose votes are being cast or whose presence is recorded by an agent designated under this resolution will be counted for the purpose of establishing a quorum under the rules of the House of Representatives,” the text says.

The House is expected to vote on a rule change Thursday, after voting on Tuesday to approve a provisional $ 448 billion coronavirus rescue package that passed the Senate. Some Republicans were expected to oppose the passage of the package by voice voting, so a majority of lawmakers must be present.

Some House Republicans have expressed dissatisfaction with the passing of a large bill with Chair Nancy Pelosi without a full House vote. The House of Representatives does not plan to officially return until May 4.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent a letter to Pelosi on Tuesday requesting plans to restart the House.

“In my view doing a home business for the people is a definition of” essential work. ” Just as many of our friends and neighbors continue to support our community on a daily basis, “writes the California Republican Party.

Republican lawmaker Jim Jordan told reporters Tuesday that he believed the proxy vote was a “bad idea” and “wrong.”

“Because we are a representative democracy, we are going to discuss it face-to-face, meaning that someone on behalf of the voters at home and the position or issue you said you are going to fight Conflict. “Jordan said, but he admitted that the Democrats had a majority, and was able to enact a rule change without GOP support.

McGovern’s resolution sends House of Representatives majority Steeny Heuer a letter to him and Executive Committee Chair Zoe Lofgren on Tuesday to consider changes in rules allowing remote voting and commission work It was done after asking.

“Enabling the House of Representatives to work remotely means that their representatives play their role in this crisis when needed by an emergency determined by speakers in consultation with minority leaders. Will reveal to those who serve, “Heuer said.

Heuer writes that proxy voting is a “first step” and the House of Representatives “needs to show Americans that we continue to work hard for them.

The text of the rule change proposed by McGovern, in collaboration with the Clerk of the House of Representatives, uses technology to facilitate the remote participation of members of the House of Representatives who are unable to physically attend the administration and rules committee. The minutes of the House of Representatives due to abnormal situations such as pandemic emergencies will allow us to study the possibilities “

Melissa Quinn and Alan he contributed to this report.

