House Democrats are pressuring Congress to take action against PFAS

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR)

– A new study by the environmental working group shows PFAS: A dangerous and

possibly carcinogenic chemical.

PFAS has

in almost all federal states of drinking water or groundwater supply

especially high in big cities.

“This

will be of importance in drinking water in Columbus and in Cincinnati and Dayton. ”

Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said.

The

The scientist who wrote the study states that new data show PFAS contamination

The country is far worse than previously thought.

“It is

was found in the water supply on the Iowa side of the quad cities,

But they haven’t tested the Illinois side, so we’re calling for testing, ”said Sen.

Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Said.

Democrats in

The Senate hopes to put pressure on the Republicans to take further action quickly

Remove the dangerous chemical from American drinking water.

“Familys

You shouldn’t have to worry if you turn on the tap because it has some

Pollutants that can cause health problems, ”said Brown.

Durbin and Brown

Let’s say it’s time for Congress to pass stricter PFAS regulations.

They say PFAS

should be classified as dangerous goods at federal level. This way the

The government and companies creating PFAS would be forced to remove it quickly.

But the white one

According to House, lawmakers should wait for more science before burdening US business

with expensive cleaning costs.

“The

shouldn’t be the first question. The first question is, is this a danger to you

Public health, children and families? “Said Durbin.

With high

Plains also near military sites, says Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst

stay open.

“I would

want to make sure that we don’t go too far, but at the same time

We are certain that we will protect our military personnel and our communities. “Serious

said.

Congressman Dan

Kildee from Michigan, who has already helped implement the PFAS reforms in-house, he says

hopes the new study will push the Senate to do the same.

“The

The more people become aware of this, the easier it will be to adopt guidelines

through the house and the Senate and on the President’s desk, ”said Kildee.

Congress has

already agreed to take some steps to combat the spread of PFAS this year

Defense Law.

The environment

Protection Agency says they are working on their own scientific study

determine their next course of action.