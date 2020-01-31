House Democrats are pressuring Congress to take action against PFAS

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR)
– A new study by the environmental working group shows PFAS: A dangerous and
possibly carcinogenic chemical.
PFAS has
in almost all federal states of drinking water or groundwater supply
especially high in big cities.
“This
will be of importance in drinking water in Columbus and in Cincinnati and Dayton. ”
Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said.
The
The scientist who wrote the study states that new data show PFAS contamination
The country is far worse than previously thought.
“It is
was found in the water supply on the Iowa side of the quad cities,
But they haven’t tested the Illinois side, so we’re calling for testing, ”said Sen.
Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Said.
Democrats in
The Senate hopes to put pressure on the Republicans to take further action quickly
Remove the dangerous chemical from American drinking water.
“Familys
You shouldn’t have to worry if you turn on the tap because it has some
Pollutants that can cause health problems, ”said Brown.
Durbin and Brown
Let’s say it’s time for Congress to pass stricter PFAS regulations.
They say PFAS
should be classified as dangerous goods at federal level. This way the
The government and companies creating PFAS would be forced to remove it quickly.
But the white one
According to House, lawmakers should wait for more science before burdening US business
with expensive cleaning costs.
“The
shouldn’t be the first question. The first question is, is this a danger to you
Public health, children and families? “Said Durbin.
With high
Plains also near military sites, says Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst
stay open.
“I would
want to make sure that we don’t go too far, but at the same time
We are certain that we will protect our military personnel and our communities. “Serious
said.
Congressman Dan
Kildee from Michigan, who has already helped implement the PFAS reforms in-house, he says
hopes the new study will push the Senate to do the same.
“The
The more people become aware of this, the easier it will be to adopt guidelines
through the house and the Senate and on the President’s desk, ”said Kildee.
Congress has
already agreed to take some steps to combat the spread of PFAS this year
Defense Law.
The environment
Protection Agency says they are working on their own scientific study
determine their next course of action.