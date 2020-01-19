House Dems Legal Briefing | Memo of talking points

In a brief sent to the Senate on Saturday evening, House Democrats argued that the Senate should remove President Trump from office during the next recall trial due to the threat to national security he poses.

The House Democrats’ 111-page trial brief, tabled in the Senate by dismissal managers, urged the Senate to “eliminate the threat the President poses to America’s national security” and summarized their argument for why the House accused Trump of abuse of power and obstruction in Congress.

“President Trump’s behavior is the Framers’ worst nightmare,” the leaders wrote in the brief.

The officials responsible for the dismissal also addressed the senators who will act as jurors in the dismissal trial, declaring that “the outcome of these procedures will determine if the generations to come will enjoy a safe and secure democracy in which the president is not a king, and in which no one, especially the president, is above the law. “

Read the briefing below: