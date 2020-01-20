House Dems response to the World Heritage deposit

In response to the White House arguing in a case on Saturday that the impeachment articles are “constitutionally invalid”, House recall officials wrote in an official response Monday that President Trump had made a “scary assertion” in arguing that the Senate could not even remove him from office. if the Chamber validates the articles of indictment.

The nine-page response released on Monday reiterates the argument of the House Democrats in a brief sent on Saturday evening that Trump “compromised our national security and democratic self-government” and “used his presidential powers to orchestrate a cover-up.”

“President Trump maintains that the Senate cannot remove him even if the House proves all the allegations of the impeachment articles. It is a frightening statement. This is just as false, “wrote the officials responsible for the removal. “The drafters deliberately drafted a Constitution that allows the Senate to remove presidents who, like President Trump, abuse their power to cheat in elections, to betray our national security and to ignore checks and balances. The fact that President Trump thinks the opposite and insists that he is free to repeat such conduct only underscores the persistent threat he poses to the Nation if he is allowed to remain in office. “

The response also challenged Trump’s “blockage of the impeachment investigation” and argued that “the Senate should require the president to hand over the documents he is hiding.”

“He should hear witnesses, as he has done in all of the impeachment trials in American history; above all, he should hear witnesses whom the president has prevented from testifying in the House, ”wrote the officials responsible for the dismissal.

The Democrats’ response came soon after Trump’s legal team urged the Senate to “quickly and bluntly condemn” the impeachment articles he called “fragile” in a brief tabled Monday. Senate.

Read the answer from the House of Democrats below: