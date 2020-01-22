House GOP Legal Expert Defends WH Against Impeachment

Jonathan Turley, the constitutional specialist at George Washington University whom the Republicans of the House had chosen to testify during the hearings of dismissal of the judicial committee of the House, explained on Tuesday the legal argument of the White House during the trial before the Senate.

In an editorial published in the Washington Post, Turley addressed White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and Trump’s lawyer Jay Sekulow’s assertion that the president cannot be charged because he did not commit any crime when he withheld military aid to Ukraine while asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden.

“This is a view contrary to the history and the purpose of the Constitution,” said the legal expert on the defense of Cipollone and Sekulow.

He warned that adopting their interpretation of impenetrable crimes “would cause lasting harm to the constitutional system” because it is “far too narrow”.

Turley compared the White House argument to defending President Bill Clinton’s Democrats in 1999, which “created a dangerous precedent” for “criminal and not impenetrable conduct”.

“The development of defense by the White House is also a mistake. This would “further expand the space for the conduct of leaders” by reducing the definition of impenetrable conduct to the criminal code, “wrote the lawyer.” This is an argument that is as politically reckless as myopic. “

House Republicans called Turley as a witness at the House Judicial Committee indictment hearing in December, when he argued that the Democrats’ legal case for Trump’s impeachment was “Not only woefully inadequate, but in some respects dangerous, as the basis for the removal of an American president. “

“I am concerned about lowering the standard of charging to accommodate a lack of evidence and an abundance of anger,” he said at the time. “If the Chamber proceeds only on Ukrainian allegations, this indictment will stand out among modern indictments as the shortest procedure, with the thinnest evidence and the narrowest ground ever used to indict a president.”