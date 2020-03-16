House Gyms Selling At Record Numbers While Catching Coronavirus

exclusive

TMZ / Getty Composite

With gyms across the country closing their doors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, gym rats are determined not to miss a workout … and it’s a golden rush for home gym entrepreneurs. .

Home fitness companies around the world tell us the same thing … their products are sold like hotcakes and sales figures set records.

Grant Hayes of California Home Fitness Tells TMZ … they’ve sold record numbers in the last 4 days, and weekend numbers are 10 times higher. Phones told us they were literally ringing the hook, and it was crazy Monday after local governments called the gyms to shut down.

California Home Fitness has hired 3 different delivery crews to meet the demand … and told us people are buying everything – dumbbells, banks, footsteps, bicycles, elliptical, even dust-collected equipment . Dumbbells sell like toilet paper.

Demand was so crazy, CHF told us they had inventory issues because manufacturers were running issues getting products out of ports.

Another store, New Life Cardio, tells TMZ … sales are unbelievable, their 10,000-square-foot warehouse, which was full last Sunday, is now half empty . The biggest buyers are treadmills and exercise bikes, and demand causes them to turn to bi-weekly shipments instead of monthly.

Meanwhile, people at California Fitness tell us … weekend sales are about 15 times more normal, and the hottest items are treadmills, bikes and free weights. Items are supported, there is a 2 day delay in deliveries.

Another home gym entrepreneur, the Fit 4 Sale, told us the company said weekend sales were about 6 higher than average … all for sale, but mostly dumbbells, benches and bikes. Fit 4 Sale says demand is also about stopping deliveries.

And finally, Johnson Fitness & Wellness Store tells TMZ … sales traffic is getting ridiculous – callbacks and about 5 hours more business than ever before. Same thing here – we are told by people who buy free weights, detectors and ellipticals.

The good news … all we said was that they weren’t gouging. However, there is some bad news for traditional member-dependent gyms … we are told by people who invest in home-based gyms that often do not return to their old workout areas. .