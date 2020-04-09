House of Horrors: A meal that kept 13 Turpin siblings alive in captivity now triggers worst nightmares

More than two years after their dramatic rescue from the House of Horrors of America, the 13 Turpin siblings have new lives.

The children, ages 2 to 29, have been trapped in the family’s various homes since birth until 2018.

Freedom came when one sister, a 17-year-old girl, managed to sound the alarm from her closed home in Perris, California, using a secretly tapped cellphone to call emergency services after months of planning.

When authorities entered the home, they faced scenes of vicious and unimaginable cruelty. Not only were the children emaciated – some to the point of their growing up – they were sticks on dirty bunk beds where they were chained at night, or as punishment for talking to each other or “stealing” food from the kitchen.

Their parents, David and Louise Turpin, are serving life sentences after pleading guilty last year to offenses ranging from torture and neglect to false imprisonment.

Now, after months of intense therapy and lots of love from the local community, the children are thriving in their new lives, one of them graduating college while several others going to school or having jobs.

“They’re all happy,” Kevin Beecham, a Riverside County district attorney, told People magazine.

“They go on living. Some of them live independently, live in their own apartment, have jobs and go to school. Some volunteer in the community. They go to church.”

Beecham, who worked closely with his siblings during his parents’ litigation, said the six younger siblings were adopted and were well suited to their new families.

“The younger ones haven’t had so many years of abuse and neglect, so they’re able to bounce back a little better,” he said.

Their older brothers and sisters – some of whom have endured neglect and abuse for two decades longer than their siblings – have a harder road ahead.

“They’re getting really good help,” Beecham said. “With therapy, counseling and lots of psychological help, they are exponentially better off than before.”

All 13 Turpin siblings remain in contact with each other, regularly meeting in a secret location, Beecham said.

As they continue to reveal their freedom, they remain hated for a lifetime of unimaginable cruelty. Some memories had a deeper impact than others.

On rare occasions their parents went out for dinner, leaving their children locked in the house, the stronger siblings, who were not shaken to their beds, would swarm to the kitchen to eat rags.

Nine times out of 10 that meant a bowl (similar to lunch sausage) and sandwiches of peanut butter. As a result, the Turpin children developed profound phobias about the food.

“They still can’t look at peanut butter or beef,” Beecham said.

“I made the mistake of mentioning peanut butter during one of our meetings and greetings, and one of the girls almost threw up.

“And when they’re in the grocery store, they can’t look at peanut butter. They can’t even walk down the aisle where peanut butter is.”

The dramatic rescue of the Turpin children on January 14, 2018 sent shockwaves across the world, with photos of the scandalous conditions in their home earning it the nickname “House of Horrors”.

The then 17-year-old daughter Turpin, who rescued her 12 brothers and sisters from a lifetime of abuse at the hands of her parents, did all she could to gather evidence before calling police.

That included photos of her tortured siblings, including close-ups of their painfully thin wrists, raw from rubbing against the chains tying them to their beds and furniture.

She did it because, although the children were subject to the abuse, she understood that their treatment was cruel and unusual, to the extent that others might not believe her.

When the photos were shown in court for the first time at her parents’ trial in 2019, they provoked crowds of court employees and journalists.

They showed two pale, severely malnourished girls, ages 11 and 14, shaking to bed. Investigator Patrick Morris testified that the 11-year-old’s growth was so stingy that her arms “were the size of a child.” A report published in the El Paso Times described a young girl “chained around her striking torso”.

“Her long dark hair covers the pale skin of her face, her eyes ripped and gone,” it said. “She is sitting on her knees on a dirty mattress thrown on the floor in front of a couple of cookies. Two open pen feathers are visible on the mattress in a photo taken after the rescue.”

Another photo showed another girl “chained to a bed, sitting on the floor with her slender wrists tight.”

Prior to his arrest, neighbors jokingly referred to the Turpins as the “vampire” family for their nightlife.

They recalled seeing the children walking through the house in formation at all hours of the night and said that on rare occasions, when they met any of them personally, they refused to reveal their names.

The siblings later told authorities that they were made to stay up until 5:00 and sleep all day. The only form of entertainment they were allowed to write was in their diaries while rocking to their beds.

Meanwhile, their parents will abuse them with new toys and food. They would leave pumpkins and apples on the kitchen counter that they were not allowed to touch and bring toys home that they were prohibited from playing.

