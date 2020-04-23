House of Representatives Votes $ 448 Billion for Coronavirus Rescue Package With Unemployed Claims Up

Washington — House of Representatives observing strict social distance rules will meet Thursday to vote on the $ 448 billion Coronavirus Provisional Relief Package. The new unemployment figures highlight the phenomenal damage that the pandemic has caused to the US job market.

Known as the Payroll Subtotal Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, the law is the result of weeks of negotiations between the Democratic Party of Congress and the White House. The measures include $ 75 billion in hospitals, $ 25 billion to establish a national trial regime, $ 60 billion in disaster relief, and Paycheck to provide loans to SMEs to help employees retain and pay salaries. The Protection Program [PPP] includes $ 310 billion. PPP spent its initial $ 349 billion last week.

The bill is passed in the Senate on Tuesday and President Trump is expected to sign legislation after being approved in the House.

Voting shows that last week, 4.4 million people filed their first unemployment allegations, increasing the total number of unemployed people during the pandemic to about 26 million last week, according to new government data.

The approximately $ 60 billion of new funding invested in PPPs is specifically aimed at financial institutions servicing businesses owned by rural bankless minorities, an important priority for the Democratic Party. Minority-owned companies are particularly vulnerable to pandemics, which exacerbates existing structural problems that make it difficult for minority owners to access capital.

Thursday’s vote must be attended by the 218 quorum, which is expected to be around 2:30 pm. After hours of discussion, according to the office of the majority leaders. Members enter the chamber to vote for eight groups of about 60 members each to limit their potential exposure to the virus.

Voting takes place when the House tries to understand how to continue its work without endangering its members. House Democrats announced Wednesday a resolution allowing members to vote on their behalf, which means one member can vote on behalf of an absentee colleague. However, the Republicans opposed the proposed rule change, arguing that the House should formally return to work.

After discussions with Nancy Pelosi and minority leader Kevin McCarthy, the Democratic Party has so far agreed to postpone its vote on rule changes, and the House of Representatives instead resolves to establish a bipartisan election committee on the coronavirus crisis. Spend under multiple relief bills to vote and monitor billions of dollars.

The House and Senate are not expected to be officially reconvened until May. The Democratic Party argues that parliamentarians should immediately undertake another step in the ambulance legislation, which gives more support to state and local governments, but wonders if Republicans need to move quickly to new legislation. I am thinking.

