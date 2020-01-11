House OKs bill marking PFAS a dangerous chemical

Loading...

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The US House of Representatives passed extensive reforms on Friday, which advocates say will help remove PFAS contaminants from drinking water.

Two dozen Republicans, along with 222 Democrats, approved the law, which PFAS identified as a dangerous chemical under the Superfund Act. This means that manufacturers and the U.S. Department of Defense – two of the greatest inventors of the artificial class of chemicals – could be held responsible for rapid cleanup.

“PFAS is an urgent health and environmental threat and no one can deny it,” said a passionate MP, Debbie Dingell, D-Mich debate about the bill. “The longer we wait, the worse the contamination gets. It is time to act now. ”

PFAS contamination has been detected at nearly 300 locations across the country, particularly near military bases that use fire-fighting foam containing the chemicals.

Filters at the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base in Oscoda, Michigan, purify PFAS from water. (February 2018)

“PFAS was discovered in 54 schools in Michigan,” said Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it has been working on its own report to determine the cleanup. However, the legislature states that it cannot wait. The bill would also force the EPA to develop a national drinking water standard for PFAS within two years.

“I think access to clean water from your tap is a right, not a privilege,” said Slotkin.

Opponents of the bill, however, say it is a rush pace and will harm companies.

“This is the first time in our country’s history that we have classified a chemical as toxic without science and care,” said John Shimkus, R-Ill. “The companies can be sued because they cannot meet the (cleansing) deadlines based on this invoice.”

The White House agrees and has vowed the president to veto that the bill will “incur significant, unjustified costs.”

The bill is now going to the Senate.