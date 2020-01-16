House on Highland Road set on fire for the third time in less than a year

BATON ROUGE officials say they were called to another fire in an empty house that has been set on fire three times since May.

Early Thursday morning, the Baton Rouge fire department responded to a house fire on West Johnson Street, which is just off Highland Road in Old South Baton Rouge.

Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 5 am and found the house on fire. They worked quickly to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring houses and had the fire under control in less than half an hour.

The house was considered a total loss of $ 40,000.

This is the third time that the empty house has been set on fire since May 2019, when the same house was set on fire twice within a week.

The dangerous incident resulted in no injuries. Investigators suspect that this fire was caused by an arsonist, in addition to the two previous fires at this location.