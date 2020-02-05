House prices in London: the surprising effect of your local supermarket on the value of your house

There are a lot of things that affect the value of your home, but as we learned from Kirstie and Phil, it all depends on location, location, location.

But for us, it’s the transport links, the schools and maybe the planned developments – we never thought that the supermarket where we lived would have an effect.

But new research by WeBuyAnyHome shows that there is certainly some correlation.

Based on the study of average house prices and the density of each supermarket chain in each borough, research reveals a rather surprising effect of supermarkets on house prices – Waitrose and Lidl are the best.

The data concluded that buying a home near Waitrose and Lidl adds value to your home and that homeowners living in both supermarkets are most likely to live in areas with the highest house prices. high.

WeBuyAnyHome said it might be a good idea to buy a property near these stores if you plan to make a profit from selling a home.

There is a bit of a common theme here ….

On the other hand, you will get a good deal by investing near a Morrisons house – prices are among the lowest in London with prices in the region of £ 310,000.

The study looked at all of London’s boroughs and the average house price, then was mapped alongside the supermarket chain with the highest store density.

Topping the list are Kensington and Chelsea, with an average house price of £ 1,332,500 and most Waitrose.

On the other side of the scale are Barking and Dagenham, with an average house price of £ 310,000, which has an equal number of Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco in the area.

