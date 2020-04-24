House spends $ 484 billion to update the payroll protection plan for small businesses

The House of Representatives approved a $ 484 billion bill on Thursday to help replenish a key fund to help small businesses maintain their wages during the coronavirus crisis.

The guests voted 388 to 5 to cancel the measure, which passed the Senate earlier this week and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature. Trump has indicated that he will sign the bill.

The bill includes $ 320 billion for the paycheck protection plan that lends money to small businesses to keep their employees on staff. Initial funding of $ 350 billion for the program ran out earlier this month. Another $ 75 billion is planned for hospitals and $ 25 billion for testing programs.

New data released Thursday show that 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment last week, pushing the total since reception orders on the spot spread to over 25 million at the end of March.

US unemployment is widely held to be at the highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

Thursday’s bill pushes the federal government’s total emergency expenses over the coronavirus crisis to over $ 2.5 trillion.

But most likely it will be necessary.

With much of the U.S. economy in a virtual blockade, state and local governments are rapidly running out of money as tax revenues run out and as emergency services expenditures needed to combat the spread of coronavirus increase.

The situation is made even more difficult by Trump’s abandonment of any responsibility for coordinating the distribution of vital equipment such as supplies of personal protective equipment and fans, leaving states to pay inflated prices.

