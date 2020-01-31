House starts monthly wine subscriptions

divide

Helena Price Hambrecht and her husband Woody Hambrecht reacted to the setback of millennia that were disappointed by the ubiquity of expensive, traditional alcoholic beverages at business and personal meetings.

According to reports released on Thursday (January 30), the married co-founders have received $ 4.5 million in funding so far. House members can choose between three monthly subscriptions, which cost between $ 35 and $ 144.

Their characteristic drinks, aperitifs, contain 15 percent alcohol (alcohol by volume). Wines usually have 11.6 percent alcohol, while many schnapps contain up to 45 percent alcohol.

Alcohol sales are already a Byzantine, highly regulated industry, and subscription delivery services have already disrupted.

The couple learned that retailers can deliver directly to consumers if their alcohol product is made from grapes and the alcohol level is below 24 percent. You can distribute directly to members’ homes and build a strategic consumer database with demographics that much larger competitors lack.

“Antiquated liquor laws have hampered liquor innovation since the ban, although today’s drinkers want something different,” Price Hambrecht told TechCrunch. “Direct sales to the drinker means that we can build relationships with our customers, iterate quickly based on their feedback, and ultimately develop the products they want.”

Coatue, Combine, Dream Machine, Haystack Ventures, Homebrew, Shrug Capital, Resolute Venture-Partner and Work Life Ventures contributed to the initial financing of the house.

It is currently free to join the house subscription club. The couple will campaign for aperitifs as an alternative to wine and liquor sellers, hoping that a trendy drink and an interactive community will increase sales online and offline.

