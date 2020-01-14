House votes Wednesday to send accusation items to Senate – Boston Herald

By LISA MASCARO, ALAN FRAM, MARY CLARE JALONICK and LAURIE KELLMAN

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House is preparing to vote on Wednesday to send the articles of deposition against President Donald Trump to the Senate to start the historic process, several people told The Associated Press.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi met privately with House Democrats on Tuesday in the Capitol about the next steps and ended her blockade almost a month after they voted to accuse Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Pelosi suggested the House vote on Wednesday to pass on the charges and name the house managers for the case, according to a Democratic assistant unauthorized to discuss the closed door meeting.

The action will launch the rare Senate procedure, only the third presidential accusation process in American history, a dramatic attempt amid the background of a politically divided nation and the start of an election year.

The process would begin within a few days. Leader Mitch McConnell, majority leader of the senate, meets behind closed doors on Tuesday with GOP senators negotiating the terms of the trial.

Senate republicans indicate that they would simply reject the idea of ​​voting to reject the articles of deposition against Trump, as he suggested. They consider whether a vote on such a motion can be rejected and another to call on testimonies from new witnesses.

“I think our members are generally not interested in the motion to dismiss. They think both parties should be heard, “said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Who is part of the GOP leadership, Monday.

Trump was accused by the Democratic-led House last month on charges of abuse of power by forcing Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden and obstruction of Congress in the probe.

Now that the deposition process starts within a few days, senators are still debating the rules of the procedure. GOP senators consult privately about whether or not to allow a motion to reject the charges against the president or to summon additional witnesses for witness testimony.

Trump suggested on the weekend that he would rather just reject the accusations instead of giving legitimacy to House accusations, which he considered a “hoax.”

It was an extraordinary suggestion, but one was suggested by Trump allies with support from some GOP senators, including McConnell.

But it is clear that McConnell does not have the votes that his GOP majority needs to do that.

Key Republicans, Senator Susan Collins of Maine and Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, also said that they would be against a motion to reject the allegations.

Collins leads an effort among some Republicans, including Romney and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, to ensure that the basic rules include plans to eventually consider voting to call witnesses.

“My position is that there is a need to vote whether or not to call witnesses,” Collins said.

Romney said he wants to hear from John Bolton, the former White House national security adviser, who others have raised the alarm about the alternative foreign policy towards Ukraine led by Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

“I said I’d like to hear from John Bolton,” Romney told reporters on Monday. “I expect that, barring some sort of surprise, I will vote for hearing witnesses after those opening arguments.”

Democrats have pressured Republicans, who have the majority in the Senate, to consider new testimonies, arguing that new information has emerged during Pelosi’s month-long delay in passing on the charges.

McConnell drafts an organizing resolution that outlines the steps forward. Adoption will be one of the first votes senators take after being sworn in as jury members by Supreme Court John Roberts of the Supreme Court of the Court of Impeachment.

Republicans control the room, 53-47, and are anything but sure to acquit Trump. McConnell hesitates to call new witnesses who would prolong the trial. He prefers to partially model the Trump process according to the process used for the then President Bill Clinton trial in 1999.

Senators say that if witnesses are admitted, some Republicans may also try to sue Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was vice president.

Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has pursued theories about the Bidens, but other Republicans are cool to embrace his work. The claims against the Bidens are unfounded.

Only 51 votes are needed during the accusation process to approve rules or call witnesses. Only four GOP senators were able to form a majority with Democrats to insist on new testimonials. Also only 51 senators were needed to vote to reject the accusations against Trump.

Most Republicans seem willing to go along with McConnell’s plan to start the trial first and then consider witnesses later, rather than beforehand, as Democrats want.

Collins insists that at least the promise of witness voting be included in the organizing resolution. She and the others seem to be gathering support.

“I have worked to ensure that we have a process where we can vote on whether we need additional information, and yes, that would be witnesses,” Murkowski told reporters.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters that the House vote could take place on Wednesday. “Could,” he said.

Associated Press writers Matthew Daly, Andrew Taylor and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.