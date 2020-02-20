[household-jewels-reuniting-1st-wives-club’s-hawn,-midler-&-keaton]

Relatives Jewels reuniting To start with Wives Club’s Hawn, Midler & Keaton

It is time to crack out your copies of The 1st Wives Club for a rewatch to put together for the reunion of stars Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton in the future Christmas comedy Loved ones Jewels for New Republic Photographs, in accordance to Deadline.

Relatives Jewels will see Hawn, Midler and Keaton star as a trio who are compelled to invest Christmastime with each other together with their young ones and grandkids following the many they were being all married to at several occasions drops dead in a New York Metropolis office shop.

The movie is dependent on a pitch from Peter Hoare, who will also write the screenplay and whose most up-to-date film Standing Up, Falling Down starring Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) and Billy Crystal (Monsters Inc.) has been obtaining rave opinions from critics given that its Tribeca Film Competition debut previous April.

The challenge will be produced by New Republic’s principal executives Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer alongside Alan Nevins, whilst Tracey Nyberg is established to govt generate.

“The chemistry of Diane, Bette and Goldie is unmatched and irresistible, and I’m thrilled to assist reunite them on screen for generations of fans,” Fischer explained.

“This movie matches perfectly in our strategy to finance and produce 4 to 6 big studio theatricals a yr and places movie stars back where they ought to be – on the significant display screen,” Oliver mentioned.

Spouse and children Jewels is eying a creation get started day someday this calendar year. The Very first Wives Club has just arrived on Netflix!