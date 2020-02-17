[Household Oversight Panel Advancements D.C. Statehood Bill]

February 17, 2020 nine: 00 a.m.
House Panel Advancements D.C. Statehood Invoice: Even as the measure has no likelihood of turning out to be regulation any time before long, a Home Oversight Committee voted to advance a D.C. statehood invoice was a symbolic victory for the hard work to grant representation for the 700,000 residents of the district. It is anticipated to be introduced up for a vote on the House floor later this 12 months. Iowa GOP Seeks To Water Down Force For Felon Voting Rights: Taking a website page out of Florida Republicans’ playbook, Iowa GOP lawmakers are looking to undermine a proposed constitutional amendment that would conclusion the state’s blanket ban on ex-felons voting. The Iowa Statehouse, at the urging of the state’s GOP governor, has previously handed a measure ending the prohibition. The point out Senate is now looking at its edition, and is proposing a mandate that ex-felons absolutely spend off their restitution necessities right before they’re authorized to vote. A very similar economic requirement was passed by Florida Republicans, right after the state’s…
Weekly Primers are TPM member-only information.
Previously a member? Signal IN
This story is only out there for TPM Members. Intrigued in reading unique examination and reporting from TPM’s award-profitable team?
Signal up now and the first thirty day period is just One particular Dollar
Be part of Now For $1