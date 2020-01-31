Houses that are threatened by strong winds fan out flames towards Canberra

Hundreds of suburban homes are under threat as an unpredictable and rapid fire continues to erupt in the Australian capital.

A state of emergency has been declared in the country’s capital as gusty winds and muggy heat are set to ignite the flames of an out of control fire in the Orroral Valley that is expected to cross the New South Wales border today.

Authorities are concerned about residents of the Tharwa, Gordon, Banks, Conder, and Michelago townships who have been warned that their homes and lives could be at risk due to the unpredictable nature of the fires.

“There are a number of homes that stand in the way of these fires,” RFS Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told Today.

Firefighters are working to contain a number of sources of fire northwest of Bredbo. (NSW RFS) The dangerous sources of fire originate from the Orroral Valley fire. (NSW RFS)

“We have a lot of firemen there, but we saw how difficult the conditions were and we cannot guarantee that we can prevent the loss of property.”

Mr. Rogers said that embers sparked fires up to six kilometers from the main flame overnight, causing concern for the evacuees.

“This way people get trapped. The fires move quickly and they start new fires in front of them.”

“These things can come to you very, very quickly.”

Houses are under threat as the fire in the Orroral Valley continues to increase. (AAP) The potential risk of fire spreading is higher due to high winds and high temperatures. (Delivered nine)

He said cars don’t provide protection for those fleeing the fires.

“They want to do everything they can to avoid getting stuck in a car. A car is not a safe place,” said Rogers.

“For example, if you are on a street and there is a fire, park on the opposite side, where the fire is coming from.

“Cover yourself with a blanket because radiant heat is a killer.

“Make sure your vehicle and yourself are as far away from the fire as possible.”

ACT chief Andrew Barr said the fire had already set fire to 30,000 hectares or 300 square kilometers of the state.

“The ACT itself is only 2350 square kilometers, so a lot of land has burned down,” he said today.

He said the fire was already “awake and moving”, which worries Tharwa, which is just a stone’s throw from Canberra.

“The protection of human life is a top priority, but our property comes second.”

Mr. Barr said a state of emergency would remain until the danger was over and the authorities would rethink the status on Monday.

Residents watch the fire burn on the outskirts of Canberra. (Getty) Fire burns within sight of the Canberra suburb. (Getty)

“I think today is the day of greatest concern. But it will still be pretty hot tomorrow and we are expecting some storms. So this could lead to rather unpredictable weather.”

Homeowners are advised to ensure that there are no dry leaves or other flammable substances in their gutters, as these are often the cause of the roof lighting up.

“It is very difficult to extinguish fires if they get into the attic.”

“It’s simple things, but it can make a difference between surviving your home and not surviving your home.”

An emergency warning was issued yesterday afternoon for the fire in the Orroral Valley in Namadgi National Park after an emergency was declared in the ACT.

The fire was expected to subside overnight before conditions worsened again this morning.

The people in the area should leave immediately on the way to Canberra and the village of Tharwa.

The bushfire burned eight percent of the ACT.

There is growing concern that the fire could breach the safety lines if ground teams have access to only one percent of the spread due to inaccessible terrain.

Mr Barr previously said the emergency statement was made to give Canberrans, especially those south of Tuggeranong, time to prepare for the conditions.

“The state of emergency is the strongest signal we can send to the ACT community that they and their families need to prepare for it,” he said.

“I understand the concern this announcement will raise, especially for those who survived the 2003 bushfires. It is the first time that a state of emergency has been declared since this tragic event.”

Four people died in the 2003 fires and more than 500 houses were destroyed.