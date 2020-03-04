houses:-what-$375,000-can-obtain-in-sumner-county

Shut

WHITE House

109 N. Carson Ct., White Property, 37188

12 months built: 2017

Square toes: 3,890

Selling price: $375,000

Description: Five bed room, three bath house with open notion kitchen area, owner’s suite on major as well as two other major degree bedrooms, luxurious baths, large bedrooms, hardwoods, upgraded granite and cabinets, passion room, storm shelter, rec room.

Additional images: https://realestate.tennessean.com/property/TN/White-Home/zip/Autumn-Oaks-Est/109-N-Carson-Ct/5e45ac872fe3540dac019925/

HENDERSONVILLE

115 Saddlewood Lane, Hendersonville, 37075

Calendar year crafted: 2019

Sq. feet: two,243

Price tag: $375,000

Description: Open up structure with hardwoods on first amount, office, half tub, customized kitchen area with quartz counter tops, upgraded lights and cupboards. Two bedrooms and a reward place upstairs. Included patio with privately fenced garden. Custom made plantation shutters and blinds in the course of.

Much more images: https://realestate.tennessean.com/house/TN/Hendersonville/zip/Durham-Farms/115-Saddlewood-Ln/5e32c6782fe35443d2001f5d/

GALLATIN

1107 Claire Ct., Gallatin, 37066

Yr constructed: 2018

Square feet: 2,456

Selling price: $375,000

Description: House on a significant corner lot with open ground program with 20-foot ceiling in the residing area, nine-foot ceilings relaxation of the major level. Grasp bedroom on most important level. Upgraded consume-in kitchen area with lots of cabinet space, granite counters. Significant reward area upstairs.

A lot more photographs: https://realestate.tennessean.com/home/TN/Gallatin/zip/Kennesaw-Farms-Ph-two/1107-Claire-Ct/5e32c5552fe35443d200156d/

