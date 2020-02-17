[houses:-what-you-get-for-$four-hundred,000-$420,000-in-williamson-county]

Near

Autoplay Present Thumbnails Demonstrate Captions Past SlideFuture Slide

FAIRVIEW

7905 Pinecrest Lane

Calendar year created: 2001

Square ft: three,931

Selling price: $414,000

Description: Household functions an up-to-date kitchen, major level grasp bedroom with two walk-in closets and two additional bedrooms on the most important degree. Second degree has unfinished growth room and a completed spot. Back deck attributes a retractable sunsetter awning opens to large back again property.

More images: https://realestate.tennessean.com/assets/TN/Fairview/zip/Pinecrest/7905-Pinecrest-Ln/5d966533c45a781cf500030e/

GET THE Most recent UPDATES: Download the no cost Tennessean application on your mobile device

SPRING HILL

6045 Spade Drive, Large amount 210

Calendar year developed: 2019

Sq. toes: 2,480

Rate: $407,400

Description: Open ground program with a lot of organic light with 3 mattress/two.five bath and bonus place. Features contain hardwoods all over main flooring, coffered ceiling in living region, birchwood cabinetry with comfortable close technology, granite kitchen counters, stainless metal appliances.

Far more shots: https://realestate.tennessean.com/home/TN/Spring-Hill/zip/Wades-Grove-Sec18b/6045-Spade-Generate-Large amount-210/5e32c7962fe35443d200291b/

Continue to be up to date on serious estate and development news: Sign up for The Tennessean’s organization newsletter to get updates right in your inbox.

FRANKLIN

307 Levisa Lane

Year constructed: 2012

Sq. toes: one,440

Selling price: $400,000

Description: Brick Georgian two-story townhome with three bedrooms, two.5 baths. All hardwoods on major ground, large eat-in kitchen area with granite, stainless metal appliances. Non-public courtyard with detached just one-auto garage and carport. Within strolling length to the pools, playground, restaurants, boutiques, Publix.

A lot more pictures: https://realestate.tennessean.com/residence/TN/Franklin/zip/Berry-Farms-Town-Middle-Se/307-Levisa-Ln/5e32c5d72fe35443d20019a3/

Study or Share this tale: https://www.tennessean.com/tale/income/2020/02/17/homes-what-you-get-400-000-420-000-williamson-county/4749084002/