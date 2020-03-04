[housewife-in-kuantan-loses-rm65,000-to-macau-scam]

Pahang Business Criminal offense Investigation Office Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof stated the sufferer acquired a mobile phone call early this thirty day period from a gentleman saying to be from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Law enforcement Headquarters. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, March four ― A housewife statements she was cheated of RM65,000 in a Macau scam right after getting deceived to transfer her price savings to an unidentified personal account.

Pahang Business Crime Investigation Office Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof claimed the 53-12 months-outdated victim gained a phone get in touch with early this thirty day period from a male professing to be from the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters.

“The victim was educated that there was a court docket buy to freeze her property owing to a case and she was presented two several hours to take care of the subject.

“Fearing jail sentence, the victim obeyed all recommendations to transfer the revenue into the suspect’s bank account and was also directed not to convey to any one,” he instructed reporters here now.

Mohd Wazir claimed the housewife only realised she experienced been duped yesterday after sharing the make a difference with her loved ones members before lodging a law enforcement report at Temerloh police district headquarters (IPD) in the night.

In a individual case, a 44-12 months-old physician was duped soon after obtaining a mobile phone connect with from a guy saying to be a policeman with a “Datuk” title and dropped about RM23,000 of her discounts right after sharing her individual specifics

According to Mohd Wazir, the target acquired a telephone call from a male boasting to be investigating earnings tax arrears of a firm allegedly registered less than her name.

“The suspect then took the victim’s own bank details for investigation and afterwards, the target observed out that RM23,000 had been taken out of her cost savings account,” he mentioned.

The victiom afterwards lodged a law enforcement report at IPD Rompin.

Mohd Wazir stated police are investigating both equally situations below Portion 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. ― Bernama