[housing-authority-receives-$95k-grant-from-hud-to-purchase-carbon-monoxide-detectors-for-people]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Housing Authority of the County of Kern is acquiring $95,000 from the federal authorities to invest in and install carbon monoxide detectors in the housing units it oversees.

The Housing Authority was the only agency in California to get the U.S. Housing and Urban Progress funding, which totalled $five million for around 60 community housing agencies across the nation.

The office reported this is the initially time HUD has delivered grants specially for carbon monoxide detectors as component of its Crisis Safety and Stability System.

“Carbon monoxide detectors present an effective tool to assistance guarantee a healthy home for the men and women and families we provide,” mentioned HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “These grants depict an essential phase toward satisfying our mission of harmless housing for all our citizens.”