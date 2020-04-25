Housing sales in January and March in the top 9 cities, in addition to 51% supply: report

New Delhi: Real estate developers have sold 26 percent less apartments than they did in January-March in nine major cities as economic growth and the spread of the virus have affected demand.

“A total of 69,235 units were sold in the quarter to March, compared with 93.936 units sold in the same quarter last fiscal year,” the brokerage firm said in a report titled “Insight Insight: Q4 FY20.”

New launches fell more than half and 35,668 units from 72,932 apartments in the period under review.

Reports from other brokers and consultants also suggest that sales fell 30-40 percent in the first three months of 2020.

“The negative impact of the virus on housing sales can be seen in the last quarter of the previous fiscal year, as March is usually one of the biggest months for sales,” said Hroing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger. Com

He added: “This stalemate, which has brought most of the economic activities in the country to a standstill, has damaged all sectors, including real estate.”

According to the information, housing sales in all 9 cities – Ahmadabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Gurgoram (including Bahawiadi, Darura and Sohna), Hyderabad, Calcutta, Mumbai (including Bombay and Thani), Pooneh and Navida (including Big) Dropped. Noida, Noida Extension and Yamuna Highway).

In Maharashtra, housing sales in Mumbai fell 14 percent to 23,969 units, while Pooneh fell 15 percent to 15,523 apartments.

Sales in Ahmadabad fell 36 percent to 4,549 units, while Bangalore fell 24 percent to 8,197 units.

Chennai saw a 23 percent drop in sales to 3,643 units, while Hyderabad recorded a 39 percent decline in 5,554 units.

In the Delhi-NCR region, Gorgram fell 73 percent in sales to 1,901 apartments, while Novida fell 26 percent to 3,152 units.

Colcata’s residential sales fell 41 percent to 2,747 units.

“Although the short-term negative impact of the epidemic on sales in Q4FY20 numbers was evident, which is also expected to continue this quarter (Q1FY 21), we hope that the various support measures announced by the government and the RBI will continue.” Start with positive results in the medium term. ”

“This lock can make a big difference in consumer behavior,” he said. While physical site visits to real estate have stalled, online searches as well as online booking of apartments continue. ”

“Just like mobile phone manufacturers who launch new products on the digital platform before launching traditional offline channels, we believe that several real estate companies, especially well-known ones, will be launched in the coming weeks.” And beyond that, they adopt a similar strategy. ”

Founded by Agarwala, Singapore-based Elara Technologies owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com. The company’s investors are News Corp., REA Group, Softbank, Accel and SAIF Partners.

Housing.com and Makaan.com are classified operating systems.

