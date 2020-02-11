Housing surplus in Auckland revealed in Salvation Army report

Auckland’s excess housing shock was revealed as a population correction means that the city is now on track to meet demand.

But the Salvation Army warns that the surplus of 7,168 housing units will not solve the housing crisis, but rather shows that it is caused by unaffordable housing and low income.

The turnaround on the housing shortage was featured in the state of the nation’s annual charity report, which this year offers a mixed set of results with significant progress, but a long list of areas for improvement.

The report was also accompanied by a harsh warning that everyday Kiwis should do more to fight our entrenched inequality and poverty.

“Unless we strongly support a sincere effort to fight poverty, it is unlikely that our political leaders will demonstrate the courage to lead this change,” said director Ian Hutson.

And in order to make major changes “for those in the shadows”, the government had to increase the incomes of beneficiaries and do more to resolve housing problems, said the Salvation Army.

Housing surplus in Auckland

Auckland’s population dropped by 77,500 people last year, according to Statistics New Zealand, after the census showed slower than expected growth.

The Salvation Army believes that this means there is now a surplus of 7,168 houses, but warns that this does not show an excess of housing but rather the erosion of the deficit that the city has suffered in the past five years .

The charity has reported a housing shortage since 2009.

He said that a “fundamental question has arisen” in light of excess revelations about the causes of increased homelessness and housing stress, and said the problem is that homes are unaffordable compared to wages.

“The Auckland part of the story is clearly one where tenants are more stressed and faced with increasingly unaffordable rental situations,” said the report.

The housing deficit in New Zealand

Census population adjustments also revealed a housing deficit outside of Auckland. The previous estimated deficit of 2,300 units between 2013 and 2018 has now increased to 11,200.

Nationally, almost 14,000 households are waiting for housing, the number on the priority waiting list having increased by 47% during the year until September 30.

The demand for housing is widely felt in the regions.

In the Bay of Abundance and the west coast of Tasman, waiting lists were 37% longer as of September 30, Central jumped 35% and the waiting list on the East coast increased 32% .

Children in need

The number of children living in the deepest poverty in New Zealand could fill Eden Park three and a half times.

And most of these 174,000 children come from benefit-dependent homes, as the Salvation Army said the income and hardship were “still too high”.

Young people find it hard to participate in society and face real mental health issues, with 73 teens aged 15 to 19 committing suicide – the highest teen suicide rate since 2012, according to the report.

Assaults on children have increased 40% in the past four years.

“We don’t think this is the type of country we want,” said one of the report’s authors, Ronji Tanielu.

But there have been improvements in the success of NCEA, juvenile delinquency, and teenage pregnancies and abortions.

15 kg of methamphetamine consumed per week

There has been a steady decline in the number of adolescents aged 15 to 19 who are dangerous drinkers, but the situation has worsened for men, women, 18 to 24 year olds and Māori.

Over 47% of all illicit drug prosecutions involved methamphetamine, and police analyzes of sewage revealed that approximately 15 kg of drugs are consumed each week.

That was about $ 18 million a week in social harm across the country.

And despite the number of slot machines falling last year, the losses for each machine increased to $ 62,000.

Unemployment down

Increases in minimum wages, income support and help in times of hardship have not yet been factored into the statistics, but The Salvation Army said the magnitude of the poverty challenge and inequality required new investment.

Meanwhile, unemployment levels are at their lowest level in more than a decade.

And the Salvation Army has warned that since economic growth has slowed, policy will need to be designed to include those who are lacking.

“The overall assessment is that, despite some significant progress, there is still a long way to go before the growing prosperity of our economy is shared more equitably,” said the report.

Crime and Punishment

Although there have been some significant improvements in the outcomes of justice, the outcomes of delinquency and rehabilitation have not changed substantially.

“The improvements are not significant and will require further development before final assessments can be made.”

And while levels of victimization have not decreased, arrests, prosecutions and case resolutions are lower.

Meanwhile, recidivism rates have remained “stubbornly high”.

24 months after release, re-conviction rates were 62% and 68% for Maori and the readmission rate was 42% and 47% for Maori.

