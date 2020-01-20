Houston Astros and 17 other teams caught cheating

Given the recent news that the Houston Astros has been cheating in recent years, every MLB team is viewed with their eyes closed. Fraud is nothing new in sport, as the New England Patriots have been caught by the NFL several times. Given the abundance of evidence available for the Astros, it will certainly give the MLB a reason to delve deeper into what other teams have done.

Professional sport is supposed to be a competition between the best athletes in the world. When cheated, the game changes completely and is less fun to watch. It is unfair to other teams that are supposed to be playing by the rules.

With the latest news, franchises are also taking this very seriously and are punishing their team. All in all, it’s not worth cheating. However, more happens than most fans think, but some teams are not disciplined enough or are not caught.

18 Houston Astros

At the moment, the Astros are very hot, accused of cheating. The MLB suspended the Astros managing director Jeff Luhnow and his managing director A.J. Hinch. The organization then released them both because of the suspensions. Videos of Jose Altuve grabbing a tie in his jersey and running into the dugout after a game-deciding home game in the 2019 ALCS continue to go viral.

17 Toronto Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been reported to steal signs from their seats. It would be an interesting dynamic to learn something about it. Bleacher Report even asked a question whether the Blue Jays were “the worst scammers in MLB history”. There is definitely this possibility, even if there was no hard punishment.

16 Chicago White Sox

Cheating has been around for years until the early 1900s. Except this type of scam involved betting. In the World Series 1919 there was the “Black Sox Scandal”, in which the White Sox were accused of deliberately losing for betting purposes. It is one of the most famous scam scandals in MLB history.

15 New York Mets

Before the Mets became part of a huge scandal in which Carlos Beltran admitted that several teams had cheated, they were caught cheating themselves. There was a video in which Noah Syndergaard rubbed his two fingers together, claiming that he might have cheated to get a better grip on the ball.

14 San Francisco Giants

In the 1950s, the San Francisco Giants were caught using a sophisticated system that was used for cheating. The most notable player caught in this system was Bobby Thomson. The system served the same purpose as today’s Astros system as it was designed to alert the Batters to which pitch would come next.

13 St. Louis Cardinals

It was too easy for the Pittsburgh Pirates to recognize that the St. Louis Cardinals cheated when former pirate Julian Tavarez threw them. The pirates alerted the referees that Tavarez’s hat was dirty when it was thrown. The referee of this game, Joe West, admits that the Cardinals basically admit that Tavarez had pine tar on his hat.

12 Chicago Cubs

If you want to lie, you have to at least give a good lie. In 2003, Sammy Sosa hit an RBI groundout. When the bat broke, the referee picked up part of the broken bat and saw that there was cork. Sosa’s explanation was that he used the racket to impress others in practice and accidentally picked it up during the game.

11 Milwaukee Brewers

Unfortunately, Will Smith of the Brewers was thrown during a game in 2015 because he had a “foreign substance” in his arm. Smith later said in an interview that it was a mixture of rosin and sunscreen and that he had forgotten to wipe it off. Smith was kicked out of the game and seen on the way out shouting at the enemy dugout.

10 Los Angeles Dodgers

Another player who can screw up his racket is Vladimir Guerrero’s other brother, Wilton. Wilton was not like his younger brother because unlike his young brother who was a racket, he was an all-rounder. At least Wilton tried to play smart when he ran quickly through the bases and tried to collect parts of the bat. After that, he was kicked out of the game.

9 Cincinnati Reds

Throughout Pete Rose’s career, he was caught cheating with the Reds. He used to bet on games, which is surely a scam. Rose was also caught corking in one of his bats, which shouldn’t come as a surprise given its history. While this was all happening, the Reds were dropping everything.

8 Minnesota twins

Players will do anything to win games, and the twins certainly did at the 1991 World Series. In Game 2, Ron Gant pulled the first bag out to get out. While it seemed clear to everyone that it was a scam, the first referee actually called out the runner.

7 Detroit Tigers

Another jug ​​was caught with a substance on the arm, and that was the former tiger jug, Kenny Rogers. Rogers was very successful in the post-season 2006, when a mixture of pine tar appeared on him. There have already been allegations that he cheated, including using his fingernails to cut baseball.

6 Baltimore Orioles

It is so difficult to say that cheating does not occur in sports, as is common in baseball. In additional innings, Brian Matusz was caught cheating to get a better grip on the ball. Afterwards, Matusz explained that he had to do what he could to get a better grip on the ball without apologizing for his actions.

5 Atlanta Braves

A scandal that many seem to have forgotten was one with the Atlanta Braves a few years ago. An investigation found that the Braves were illegal players trying to offer a contract to a 14-year-old. Former General Manager John Coppolella is barred from baseball for life while others have been fired. According to the New York Post, the Braves have lost a number of players to the investigation.

4 Kansas City Royals

George Brett and the Kansas City Royals are among the most well-known fraud scandals in MLB history. In 1983, Brett hit a game-defining two-time home run to defeat the Yankees. Billy Martin, former manager of Yankees, appealed against the piece and won it. The referees said Brett had too much pine tar on his racket and the Yankees won the game.

3 Cleveland Indians

Several players have cheated on the Indians, including Albert Belle, Jason Grimsley and Orel Hershiser. The Indians actually admit that Hershiser cheated and did not support him. When Belle was caught with the cork in his bat, Grimsley actually went to the referee room to replace the illegal bat.

2 New York Yankees

With all eyes on the Astros and other teams, the Yankees have to be careful. With everything going on, they could very well be checked for fraud. In 2017, the Red Sox indicated that they had a video of their scam by locking the video in the Red Sox bank coach. Whitey Ford actually admitted to cheating, using different things to change a baseball.

1 Boston Red Sox

A lot of attention is currently being paid to the Red Sox as its former manager was caught in the Astros scam scandal. However, people cannot forget that the Red Sox 2017 was caught cheating by using apple clocks to steal signs while playing the Yankees. If attention is drawn to them, it could get worse in Boston.

