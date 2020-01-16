The 2017 champion Astros? Busted. The 2018 champion Red Sox? Manager Alex Cora has already been fired.

Even newly hired Mets manager Carlos Beltran – a leader in Astros’s electronic sign-staling fiasco 2017 – is unemployed before managing a game, as the fallout over one of the biggest cheating scandals in baseball history continued until Thursday.

Do you want to go a little further back in history – until 2016?

Not that anyone has accused the 2016 Cubs of the kind of high-tech offenses that have resulted in historic levels of fines imposed by Major League Baseball against the Astros – and perhaps even extends beyond Cora (the bank coach of Astros in ’17) with the Red stockings.

But for the record: we are clean, they say.

“I think it’s 100 percent safe to say that, without a doubt,” said first baseman Anthony Rizzo, whose Cubs won three of the four road games during their seven-game World Series victory over the Cleveland Indians in 2016. “That’s certainly on the record. “

In fact, freshman Cubs manager David Ross – a catcher for that Cub champion – said the Cubs saw no evidence that the Indians were trying to use such non-traditional means to steal characters during the series.

“It’s disappointing,” Ross said about the revelations regarding the ongoing investigation of the Astros and MLB into the Red Sox (his former team). “You have to applaud Major League Baseball for doing their due diligence and maintaining the integrity of the game. It’s super important for our fans, for our players, for our coaches.

“I’m glad they did their homework and made some decisions.”

The fact that the Cubs did not discover any abuses by the Indians during that World Series does not mean that they did not suspect some teams during other series of high-tech offenses.

An Cubs insider earlier said this offseason that the team believed that a playoff opponent in recent years was trying to give catcher signals to batters of the dugout.

And Rizzo also said on Thursday that he believes teams sometimes did it with the Cubs.

“One hundred percent,” he said. “I (Astros) don’t know that.”

He and teammate Daniel Descalso have no problem with traditional field attempts to pick up plates, whether it’s decoding the plates of a third baseball coach or a runner on plates of the second stealing catcher, but both say electronic attempts are unacceptable.

“MLB has done a good job in recent years to have guys in the clubhouse and keep an eye on it,” Rizzo said, adding, “There are times when you hear some things, and there are times when teams also will lure to make you think you hear things. It’s a cat and mouse game. Some things are crazy and some things are part of the game. “