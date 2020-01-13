Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, manager AJ Hinch suspended for one year for stealing signs

HOUSTON, Texas (KABC) – The Astros learned of their punishment for the organization’s role in panel theft during their 2017 season in which Houston defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The MLB announced Monday morning that Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for the 2020 season.

The team will also be forced to give up their first and second round picks during the MLB 2020 and 2021 draft. In addition, the Astros have been fined $ 5 million, which is the highest fine allowed under the Constitution of the Major League.

Former Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman, who was fired by the Astros in October after making offensive comments against a group of women journalists at the end of the American League Championship Series, also been suspended for one year. Taubman, who is not currently employed by an MLB club, will be unable to work in baseball during this time.

The suspensions of Luhnow, Hinch and Taubman must begin immediately and end the day after the end of the World Series 2020.

“I believe that the conduct of the Astros and their senior baseball operations deserves significant discipline,” said Commissioner Rob Manfred in the nine-page decision. “I base this conclusion on the fact that the club’s baseball senior executives were specifically advised in September 2017 that I would hold them responsible for violations of our sign theft policies, and these people took no action. to ensure that club players and staff followed these policies during the 2017 playoffs and the 2018 regular season. “

The Astros set up a monitor just outside their canoe to steal signs and hit trash cans to alert the batters when a high speed step came.

“The conduct described in this document has led fans, players, leaders of other MLB clubs and members of the media to question the integrity of the games in which the Astros have participated. “It is impossible to determine whether the driving actually had an impact on the results on the field, the perception of some that it caused significant damage to the game.”

The news sent shockwaves to the world of professional baseball last year, including in Los Angeles, where Dodgers fans called on the MLB to remove the Astros from their World Series title.

Two anonymous sources told Athletic that the Astros continued their system in a post-season race in which they went 8-1 to Minute Maid Park, although another source denied its extension in October 2017.

Clayton Kershaw, who missed two advances of three or more points in Game 5 of Minute Maid Park, said he was “a little shocked” by the revelations.

“When the team and the players do what they can on the field to get the signals, that is obviously part of the game,” said Kershaw. “But when technology comes into play, if it’s really true, it sucks. Unless we win the World Series, I don’t care what the punishment is. But it sucks, whatever happens.”

The Dodgers then lost to the Astros in seven games.

According to ESPN, witnesses admitted that the Astros used a system to relay the types of shots to batter before they were thrown.

In November, former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers told Athletic that the team used a field camera to help steal the signs.

Proud now advocates for Oakland Athletics and told the website that he had warned his Detroit Tigers and A teammates that the Astros batters had used a video stream connected to a monitor near the shelter to decode the signs and pass them on to batters during matches.

Before the league decision was announced, it was expected that the discipline’s targets would be team employees, including front office and field training staff, but not players.

