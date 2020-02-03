Houston Astros hires former Rays manager James Click as general manager

February 3 (UPI) – The Houston Astros hired former Tampa Bay Rays general manager James Click as the club’s new general manager, the team said on Monday.

Click, 42, served as Vice President of Baseball Operations in Tampa Bay from 2017 to 19. Yale’s graduate joined the Rays organization in 2006 and gradually worked his way up the team’s front office.

Click is expected to be officially launched on Tuesday.

“I am very happy to join the Astros family,” Click said in a statement on Monday. “The Astros are an advanced and innovative organization with an extremely talented group in the front office. I am grateful to Jim Crane and the Astros for giving me the opportunity to lead this team to further championships.”

Click will take over former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow, who was released last month after a major league baseball investigation that revealed the Astros had been defrauded of an illegal camera-based system for signs of opposing teams to steal.

“James has had an impressive career,” Crane said in a statement. “He is a respected leader who has made progress in all areas of the baseball business and has built good relationships with both front office and clubhouse staff. I am very pleased to introduce him as a new general manager. It’s a great addition to. ” the astros. “

According to a nine-page report by MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, the Astros used the sophisticated scheme of stealing signs during the regular season and post-season of their 2017 World Series winning campaign and part of the 2018 regular season.

The shield theft system suspended and subsequently dismissed Houston manager A.J. Hinch and Luhnow. The Astros hired Dusty Baker to succeed Hinch last week.

Click becomes the newest manager to leave the Rays organization for another team. Senior Vice President Chaim Bloom was appointed Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox earlier in the off-season.