Houston Astros interview with Brad Ausmus on manager opening

January 24 (UPI) – The Houston Astros are eyeing former Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels skippers Brad Ausmus for the team’s vacant managerial role.

League sources told MLB Media and the Houston Chronicle that Ausmus had interviewed the Astros on Friday. The club has yet to confirm the meeting.

The 50-year-old Ausmus has management experience with the Tigers (2014-17) and Angels (2019). He has put together a 314-332 record as a manager and led Detroit to post-season appearances in 2014.

Ausmus spent one season managing the Angels, leading the team to a record 72-90 before being released in late September. Los Angeles replaced him with former Chicago Cubs skipper Joe Maddon, who separated from the Cubs that same week.

During his active career, Ausmus had two positions at the Astros (1997-98, 2001-08) and won three Gold Glove Awards at the Catcher in Houston. He helped the Astros reach the playoffs five times, including the club’s first pennant winning season in 2005.

Astros owner Jim Crane told reporters on Tuesday that he hoped to complete the team’s search by early next week. According to MLB Media, other candidates include Dusty Baker, Buck Showalter, John Gibbons, Eduardo Pérez, Will Venable and Jeff Banister. Houston bench coach Joe Espada also interviewed for the position last week.

Managing Director Jeff Luhnow, dismissed by Astros, and Managing Director A.J. Hinch on January 13 for their connection to an illegal sign theft scheme. Luhnow and Hinch were suspended for the 2020 season and the club was fined $ 5 million.