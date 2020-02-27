houston-babysitter-billed-with-unintentionally-shooting-nephew-whilst-taking-selfies-with-gun

HOUSTON, Texas — A 19-yr-old woman is accused of unintentionally taking pictures her 10-calendar year aged nephew though babysitting him Tuesday, according to Texas investigators.

Caitlyn Smith has been charged with personal injury to a youngster creating really serious bodily injury.

In accordance to the Harris County Sheriff’s Business office, Smith was actively playing with what she believed was an unloaded gun and was having shots with it when it fired. The boy was shot in the abdomen.

@HCSOTexas models are at 18200 blk of Chisholm Trail. Pretty preliminary report indicates a 10-yr-old has been shot. Boy or girl has been transported by ambulance, unk. affliction. Situation bordering the taking pictures are unidentified. I’ll be en route to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/BgfhmllHeF — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 25, 2020

The sheriff’s business office stated the kid is in significant condition but is envisioned to make a whole recovery.

The incident stays below investigation.