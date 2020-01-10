Houston McDonald employees terrorized by gunman who crawled out of driving window

Loading...

HOUSTON, Texas – Police are looking for at least two people responsible for terrorizing workers at a McDonald’s in Houston earlier this week.

A green Nissan Xterra is seen pulling into the service line behind the restaurant on the east highway near Mercury. A hooded person in the back of the vehicle was caught in front of a camera crawling through the car window and through the steering wheel window with a pistol.

The shooter chased one of the employees behind the restaurant, while another worker crouched on the ground and hid. The suspect crawled out of the drive-through window and took off in the Xterra. It was unclear whether the suspects were trying to rob or target someone inside.

Police are looking for the green Nissan Xterra, which had a driver-side headlight off, as well as a passenger-side fog light, which was also turned off.

Crime Stoppers offers up to $ 5,000 for information leading to charges and / or the arrest of suspects in this matter. Callers can remain anonymous by calling (713) 222-TIPS or crime-stoppers.org.

