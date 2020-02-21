[houston-texans-2020-nfl-draft:-anthony-mcfarland-should-be-an-rb-alternative]

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN – Oct 12: Anthony McFarland Jr. #5 of the Maryland Terrapins rushes the ball towards the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on October 12, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Pictures)

The Houston Texans will have to have to be wondering about drafting a functioning back, and one alternative could be Anthony McFarland in the second spherical.

The Houston Texans like to have athletic players on their offense as their quarterback Deshaun Watson is just one of the very very best in the league, the offensive line is enhancing for the most aspect and they have Duke Johnson as a person of their jogging backs. In the 2020 NFL Draft, the likelihood of including Anthony McFarland to the combine helps make the next-round choose even far more intriguing.

In two seasons on the subject at Maryland, McFarland rushed for a overall of one,648 yards, with a freshman year of 1,034 yards (four touchdowns) on 131 carries in 12 online games. In ’19, he rushed for 614 yards (8 touchdowns) on 114 carries.

Dan Schmelzer of NFLMocks.com wrote the subsequent about McFarland:

“The Maryland merchandise is a brief and decisive runner who is really slippery in house. Also, at the time he will get a crease, he explodes by way of the gap and into the open up area.”

Even with the positives, there are some negatives in his match also, as The Draft Community has the next in his draft profile:

“He can make items transpire when he will get to place, but navigating his offensive line to get to that place nonetheless needs more familiarity. Needs a great deal of do the job in squaring up with pass security.”

The Texans could go the route of drafting a working back in the second spherical, or even in the third round, but if they hold out until eventually late in Round two to just take a running back, McFarland could be their guy because of his dashing means. He would be a very good healthy with Duke Johnson, who is additional of a acquiring working again.

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports activities had the next to say about McFarland in early January:

“There are game titles when he can not be stopped (i.e.: Ohio State 2018 and Michigan Point out 2019) and game titles exactly where he is only in a position to manage a couple yards for every carry. He should exam effectively at the NFL incorporate and that will support his stock.”

Looking back again at the Ohio State sport, 1st let’s glance at some highlights from the Big Ten Community YouTube web site:

<noscript><iframe height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PgmfCZzVedI" width="560"></noscript>

In that video game towards an Ohio State defense that is complete of NFL talent, McFarland totaled 21 carries for 298 yards and two touchdowns, like a touchdown run of 81 yards, all the although averaging 14.2 yards for every have.

Imagine if the Texans have been to increase McFarland to their latest offense with his speed and ability to get previous tacklers. That would make the Texans’ offense even far more large-driven than it has demonstrated, but he could also enable make them improved in the early phases of game titles. Remember, the Texans’ offense experienced issues scoring points in the to start with quarter or settling for industry purpose tries.

McFarland has a solid possibility to be a good player in the NFL, and with the Texans he could shine, but it is nonetheless questionable which way the staff will go with their next-spherical decide.