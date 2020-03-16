Houston Texans acquired Pro Bowler David Johnson from Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 23: David Johnson #31 of the Arizona Cardinals runs with the football in the initially 50 percent of the NFL match versus the Los Angeles Rams at Condition Farm Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Photos)

Monetary moves Houston Texans’ can make right before start off of absolutely free agency by Jair Lopez

The Houston Texans are acquiring David Johnson through trade from the Arizona Cardinals.

The Houston Texans dealt with their have to have at functioning back as a result of trade with NFL totally free agency set to begin. In accordance to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Houston is getting David Johnson from the Arizona Cardinals.

Texans could use Johnson in their backfield with Carlos Hyde, and Lamar Miller predicted to take a look at the waters in free company. Johnson is a definite update from a expertise standpoint than the other managing backs that Invoice O’Brien coached the last couple of seasons, but Texans will have to be relaxed with his high-priced agreement for the following two seasons.

Johnson’s present-day agreement is not set to expire right until 2022, so Texans would be transferring forward with Duke Johnson and him in the brief phrase. He will command the 3rd-optimum cap determine at his position for this future time at $14,156,250 and be the fourth ideal-paid jogging back in 2021 at $12 million.

O’Brien is no stranger in obtaining running backs by trade just after buying Hyde and Johnson in advance of the 2019 regular time started.

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs approached the Texans in the trade for Hyde just after Miller tore his ACL, but O’Brien has indicated a desire in getting managing backs through trade.

O’Brien also did his owing diligence at the trade deadline on Le’Veon Bell and his gargantuan contract with the New York Jets.

Upcoming: Economic moves Texans can make prior to start of absolutely free agency

Johnson is 1 of the elite running backs in the game when healthful as an all-intent again, and the Texans could have one particular of the improved main of operating backs in the league.