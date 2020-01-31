Houston Texans continue to make personnel changes to their front office

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 17: Houston Texans helmets sit on the field before the start of their game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr / Getty Images)

The Houston Texans continue to make changes to the organization, with Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby tailoring staff to their standards.

The Houston Texans have added more people to their workforce, with changes continuing in the early phases of the off-season. According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Texans have hired DeNarius McGhee to take on the role of quality control assistant. McGhee was the state coach and recruiting coordinator for Montana after playing for his alma mater quarterback.

The Texans also decided to withdraw from J.J. Moses, who was the director of player engagement. According to Wilson, the Texans also fired several other coaching and scouting staff.

“Assistant strength and conditioning trainer / performance therapist Billy Voltaire, assistant strength trainer Jason George, executive assistant for football administration Eva Graham and Pro and college scouting administration assistant Amber Davies”.

The front office under Bill O’Brien and Jack Easterby will continue to make changes to their coaching and front office staff as they bring in their employees who are consistent with their ideology of how the organization should be run.

Former Texas secondary coach Anthony Midget also joined the Tennessee Titans as a defense assistant under head coach Mike Vrabel, who was the former Houston defense coordinator.

D’Anton Lynn will assume responsibility as the new secondary coach for the Texans and will be supported by Deon Broomfield, who has been hired as a defense assistant. Broomfield was previously the cornerback trainer for the Indiana state football program.

The Texans still have a few vacancies on their coaching staff, John Pagano is fired and finds a job at the Denver Broncos. At the same time, a possible replacement is being sought to take over the line of defense after Anthony Weaver is promoted to defensive coordinator.