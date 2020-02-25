houston-texans:-deshaun-watson,-kenyan-drake-would-make-a-formidable-duo

SEATTLE, WA – DECEMBER 22: Jogging back again Kenyan Drake #41 of the Arizona Cardinals rushes for a landing in the fourth quarter in opposition to the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Industry on December 22, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photograph by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Pictures)

The Houston Texans are not set at jogging back, but they could add Kenyan Drake to just take the offense to the following stage in 2020.

It is not known to the community particularly what the Houston Texans want to do at running back, but 1 possibility that could be definitely remarkable and enjoyment to check out in 2020 is the addition of totally free agent Kenyan Drake, who is coming off a quite appealing season in 2019.

Right after six games with the Miami Dolphins — together with two starts off — Drake was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, the place he played in 8 online games and produced all 8 starts with the NFC West franchise. Though with the Cardinals, he totaled 123 rushes for 643 yards and 8 touchdowns. In the very first 6 online games of the period with a struggling Dolphins offense, Drake totaled 47 carries for 174 yards and no touchdowns.

Whilst with Miami, Drake averaged seven.eight attempts for each sport where by he experienced an average of 29 yards dashing per game. Though with the Cardinals, Drake averaged 15.4 carries for each recreation for 80.4 yards per have.

That is a enormous variation, and to be genuine, a single of people causes in superior enjoy and extra carries is although in Arizona his quarterback was Kyler Murray, a participant who can move and operate the soccer with the finest of them, or at least he’s on the way.

Now imagine Drake with the soon-to-be fourth year starting up quarterback of the Texans, Deshaun Watson. Drake is only 26 many years old, and following 4 seasons in the league is only averaging seven.4 speeding makes an attempt per game. He also has much less than 500 carries less than his belt, and Drake has the likely to get a from time to time stale offense like the Texans and actually make them into some thing particular.

Drake has under no circumstances experienced over 170 rushes in a year, and those 170 rushes arrived in 2019 when he totaled 817 yards mixed with the Dolphins and Cardinals.

NFL.com Analyst Michael Robinson recently wrote about Drake and how he is the No. two jogging again worthy of pursuing this offseason by NFL groups, creating the following about the running again:

“He averaged three.seven yards for each carry in 6 online games with the Dolphins right before acquiring his stride in Kliff Kingsbury‘s offense down the stretch. In Months 9-17 with the Cardinals, Drake rated in the top rated six in many significant hurrying types, such as yards (643) and touchdowns (8).”

Viewing how Drake performed with the Cardinals this previous time, we know what form of success he’s in a position to achieve when he gets additional aim on the offense. Wanting back at the Texans final season, Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson merged for 328 carries for 1,480 yards hurrying and eight touchdowns in the standard season. In the two playoff online games, the very same duo totaled 141 yards on 33 carries with zero touchdowns.

To be pretty trustworthy, for individuals two to typical 4.3 yards for each carry isn’t terrible, but that variety required to be significantly a lot more in terms of total combined carries. Johnson in the playoffs did have eight receptions for 53 yards but nevertheless experienced no touchdowns. For the regular season, Johnson was third on the team in receptions with 44 for 410 yards and three scores, averaging 9.three yards per catch.

Obtaining Johnson on the roster is big, but he demands to be applied extra. Say the Texans do insert Drake …with his overall athletic ability and Watson’s athletic way of actively playing quarterback as he tends to make performs with his feet and has a terrific arm as well, they could be hazardous. Imagine the misdirection plays all those two could make collectively, and acquiring Johnson again there with them and his means to catch the soccer? Wow.

Also, never ignore introducing Drake with DeAndre Hopkins, Kenny Stills and Will Fuller, a nutritious roster of these 3, furthermore Johnson, Watson and Drake … that would be really hard for any defense in the NFL to end.

Including Drake is a thing the Texans want to genuinely look at. Will it charge them a good quantity of cash in a contract? Most very likely of course, but this team requirements to take a chance each individual now and then, and Drake is worthy of using a chance on.

If the Texans do so, they will be leading contenders in the AFC, and this time they could slam the door on the likes of the Chiefs when they have a 24-stage lead in the next quarter. A participant with the skill of Drake would permit the Texans to do just that.