Houston Texans extending the Phillip Gaines experiment

The Houston Texans have agreed to a new offer with cornerback Phillip Gaines.

The Houston Texans feel they could have anything in Phillip Gaines and will extend the former Rice cornerback to a one calendar year offer, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. The Texans signed Gaines heading into the second video game of the 2019 typical year after releasing Aaron Colvin.

Gaines observed action in 6 game titles with the Texans with injuries having a toll in the secondary right before he was shut down for the rest of the season with an ankle injury that he suffered in 7 days 7 in opposition to the Indianapolis Colts.

Re-signing Gaines would make feeling as a low-threat go with the uncertainty about the other cornerbacks hitting cost-free company for the Texans. Bradley Roby’s standing stays up in their air right after the Texans introduced Johnathan Joseph would enter totally free agency for only the 2nd time of his vocation considering that signing with Houston from the Cincinnati Bengals in 2011.

Dependent on how it shakes out, the Texans could use familiarity at the cornerback position with the group, most likely bringing almost a distinctive team at cornerback for this approaching time. Gaines, 28, however offers some upside just after remaining picked by the Kansas Chiefs in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Gaines is a adaptable cornerback capable of enjoying in the slot and contributing on exclusive groups when wholesome. The Texans could use a cornerback able of lining up in the slot just after releasing Vernon Hargreaves last thirty day period.

Texans now have Gareon Conley, Lonnie Johnson, Keion Crossen, Cornell Armstrong, and Gaines below contract heading into the commence of free company up coming week.