Houston Texans, Jadeveon Clowney: Is It Possible To See You Again?

The Houston Texans traded Jadeveon Clowney in the last off-season. But is there any way that he can go back to the franchise since he is a new free agent?

Last season, the Houston Texans traded edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney for the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the third round for linebackers Barkevious Mingo and Jacob Martin in the upcoming 2020 NFL draft.

When the Seahawks closed the deal with the Texans, they said they wouldn’t mark him as a franchisee, and now, after the NFL season is over, Clowney can do for any team he chooses and for any team who chooses him as one their edge rusher wants to play.

In 19, Clowney had 31 tackles (21 solo games) in 13 three-bag games, three defended passes, one interception and one touchdown, intercepting 27 yards with the Seahawks to score. Clowney also forced three fiddles in 19.

In his 18-year season – clowney’s last season with the Texans – he had defended 47 duels (38 solo), nine sacks and one pass.

The question is not whether Clowney can be a productive player in the NFL, but whether he and the Texans can fix all their problems and whether the Texans finally want to spend the money they need to get a player like Clowney on their team to have .

The Texans never offered Clowney the value of the long-term business he wanted, and the two parties never agreed to renew the contract. Clowney did not attend the training camp and was eventually traded.

Pro Football Focus scored Clowney last season at 87.3 points, a slight drop from the Texans from 89.5 in 18.

Brandon Gustafson of MyNorthwest.com had a good thought in a recent article about Clowney. One wonders if the Texans would show any interest in clowney at all:

“Clowney could charge one of the highest defensive salaries in NFL history …”

Knowing what happened to the Texans and Clowney last time out of season, and knowing that there are some contracts that are likely to cost a lot (quarterback Deshaun Watson and left-hand man Laremy Tunsil) will be enough Clowney even wanted to give money to bypass the franchise?

As nice as it would be for the Texans to have an edge breaker with the unsafe health of J.J. Watt, and seeing how the defense played without Clowney last season is all down to Clowney’s contract. For this reason alone, it is difficult to believe that the Texans would bring Clowney back.

Even with a new defense coordinator in Anthony Weaver, it’s still hard to believe that Clowney will ever wear the Texas uniform. Although the addition of Clowney would speed up the defensive game, the time when Clowney and the Texans are on the same page is most likely over.

What do you think of a possible reunification of Clowney and the Texans? Is it something you would like to see?